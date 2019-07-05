Football gossip: Tielemans, Ceballos, Longstaff, De Ligt, Vazquez, Pepe

Leicester are set to break their transfer record to sign 22-year-old Monaco and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who spent the second half of last season on loan at King Power Stadium. (Leicester Mercury)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22. (AS)

Liverpool are also ready to move for Ceballos after reviewing their own strategy. (Sportwitness)

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Newcastle United's Englishmidfielder Sean Longstaff, 21. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, is close to signing a new contract with the Stamford Bridge club. (Goal)

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain have both agreed fees for Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19. (European football expert Julien Laurens, via Express)

Arsenal could sign Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez, 28, in a £31m deal from Real Madrid next week. (AS)

Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson, 27, is among West Ham's summer transfer targets. (90Min)

The Hammers have made a late bid for Celta Vigo's 24-year-old Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, who is a target for Valencia.(Evening Standard)

Lille and Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe has spoken to Liverpool, says the French club's president, who added that another club has made a bid for the 24-year-old. (RMC Sport - in French)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has rejected the offer to become Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande's manager. (Guardian)

United are set to miss out on Dinamo Zagreb's Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Olmo because Tottenham have reached an agreement with the 21-year-old's agent. (Muchodeporte - in Spanish)

Spurs are interested in Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 20. (Sportslens)

Birmingham City are ready to offer Stoke City's 25-year-old Burundistriker Saido Berahino a trial. (Sun)

Newcastle United's English goalkeeper Karl Darlow, 28, is a target for Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (Sky Sports)

Turkish champions Galatasaray are interested in signing Watford's Italian striker Stefano Okaka, 29. (Watford Observer)

Southampton's English goalkeepers Fraser Forster, 31, and 29-year-old Alex McCarthy should start looking for other clubs, says former Saints and England keeper Peter Shilton. (Daily Echo)

Crystal Palace are interested in a deal for former Charlton and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stephen Henderson, 31. (South London Press)