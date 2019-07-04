Football gossip: Maguire, Fernandes, Niguez, Marcelo, Lukaku, Gomez

Manchester City are not prepared to meet Leicester's current asking price for defender Harry Maguire, leaving rivals Manchester United in the clear to wrap up a deal for the 26-year-old England international. (90Min)

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes is now keen on a move to Old Trafford. The 24-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder is due in Manchester for a medical. (Sport Witness)

The Red Devils have picked out Atletico Madrid and Spain defender Saul Niguez, 24, as a replacement for Paul Pogba, should the 26-year-old French midfielder leave. (Express)

Arsenal will miss out on 21-year-old German goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who has decided to join Schalke from Dynamo Dresden. (Sport1)

Arsenal are in the race to sign Marcelo as the 31-year-old Brazilian left-back has asked to leave Real Madrid. (Sport - via Metro)

Inter Milan are stalling on an official bid for Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26. (Sun)

'I hope Frank's legend will not be tarnished' "Surely Frank, with his history, doesn't have to be successful right away?"

Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles says it is "futile" for the club to try to keep Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Talksport - via Goal)

West Ham United are trying to hijack Valencia's move for Celta Vigo and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22. (Sky Italia - via Inside Futbol)

Leicester will turn their attention to signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski if Harry Maguire, 26, leaves for Manchester United. Wolves have also been interested in 26-year-old Tarkowski. (Birmingham Mail)

Norwich are close to the signing of Schalke's German goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, 30, on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are prepared to offer their Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea a contract worth £85m which will see the 28-year-old earn £350,000 a week. (Star)

Southampton are not interested in loaning out Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina but they would consider a permanent deal for the 25-year-old. (Daily Echo)

Arsenal have made contact with Gremio over the signing of Argentina international central defender Walter Kannemann, 28. (Globo Esporte - via Metro)