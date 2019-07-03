Football gossip: Lampard, Fernandes, Tielemans, Ake, Zaha

Derby boss Frank Lampard has been photographed at Stamford Bridge as he edges closer to becoming Chelsea's new manager. (Mail)

Lampard's confirmation as Chelsea boss was delayed on Wednesday evening because Facebook and Instagram were experiencing problems loading pictures and videos and the club wanted the social media sites restored to normal before making the announcement. (Mirror)

Chelsea have opened new contract talks with 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount, who played under Lampard at Derby last season. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United want to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24 from Sporting Lisbon. (Sky Sports)

Leicester are closing in on the £40m club record signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 22, from Monaco and are also looking to sign Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 25, from Newcastle for around £30m. (Telegraph)

The most exciting player since Cristiano Ronaldo? Who is Atletico Madrid's new £113m signing Joao Felix?

Tottenham have put talks with Real Betis for Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 24, on hold as the two clubs are unable to agree a fee. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have been offered Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom, 22, but remain focused on trying to sign 26-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace. (Mirror)

The Gunners have up to £70m available as they prepare to make a second bid for Zaha, though Palace are believed to value the forward at £80m (Sky Sports)

Romelu Lukaku's agent has held fresh talks with Inter Milan with the Italian side still in discussions with Manchester United over a fee for the 26-year-old Belgium striker. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)

Manchester City are likely to sign 24-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer. (L'Equipe - in French)

Tottenham are interested in Roma's 20-year-old Italy striker Nicolo Zaniolo and are willing to sell them Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, to help fund the deal. (Mail)

Bayern Munich have overtaken Manchester City in the race to sign 25-year-old Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport via Manchester Evening News)

Everton have received bids from clubs in the Bundesliga and the Championship for 22-year-old midfielder Joe Williams. ((Liverpool Echo))

Southampton are not interested in signing Portugal forward Andre Silva, 23, from AC Milan despite reports in Italy suggesting otherwise. (Daily Echo)

Tottenham could sell England full-backs Kieran Trippier, 28, and Danny Rose, 29, as they prepare a move for Fulham's England Under-21 defender Ryan Sessegnon, 19. (Mirror)

Newcastle have contacted Belgium boss Roberto Martinez over the possibility of succeeding Rafael Benitez as Magpies manager. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to sign 25-year-old Spanish striker Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid. (Ok Diario via Star)