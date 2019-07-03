GB softball move step closer to Tokyo 2020

GB Softball women are ranked fourth in Europe.

Great Britain's women's softball team have moved a step closer to qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The side won six successive matches at the European Championship in the Czech Republic including a 2-0 win over the hosts on Wednesday.

Head coach Rachael Watkeys said: "That was the first mission accomplished."

Great Britain will now move on to a six-team Europe/Africa Olympic Qualifier tournament from 23 July.

Only one team from that will be among the six countries at Tokyo 2020.

In Ostrava at the European Championship, GB defeated Greece, Germany, Croatia and Switzerland to top Group D in the first round.

They then beat Ireland and the Czechs in Group E in the second round. They play Spain later on Wednesday in their final match having already confirmed their place at the Europe/Africa Olympic Qualifier.