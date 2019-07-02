Football gossip: Maguire, Bale, Lacazette, Cocu, Dembele

Real Madrid are eager to include Welsh forward Gareth Bale, 29, in a potential deal for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Mail)

United will have to pay more than £90m for Harry Maguire and make the 26-year-old the most expensive defender of all time if they are to sign the Leicester City and England man this summer. (Telegraph)

United have submitted an offer for Dinamo Zagreb's 21-year-old highly-rated midfielder Dani Olmo. (Mail)

Crystal Palace are determined not to sell Wilfried Zaha, 26, to Arsenal, with Palace's top brass fuming because they believe the Gunners have deliberately set out to unsettle the winger and try to get him to force through a move. (Mirror)

Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 24, is likely to sign for Manchester City this summer. (L'Equipe, via Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 28, could be sold by the Gunners this summer transfer window after the Arsenal hierarchy held a meeting with the player's agent and a Spanish club on Tuesday. (Express)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lacazette to replace Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann. (Mirror)

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for central defender Samuel Umtiti, who is a target for Manchester United. (Sport, via Mirror)

Derby are edging ever closer towards sealing a deal to appoint Phillip Cocu as a successor for outgoing boss Frank Lampard. (Mail)

Manchester United are keen to capitalise on the uncertainty at St James' Park by making a formal approach for Newcastle United's 21-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff this week. (Chronicle)

West Brom are closing on a deal for Benfica's 23-year-old midfielder Filip Krovinovic. (Mail)

Chelsea have agreed a new long-term contract with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, that will provide head coach Frank Lampard with an immediate boost to his reign. (Telegraph)

Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, is wanted by Bordeaux. (L'Equipe)

Aston Villa are keen on Kasimpasa and Egypt midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet, 24. (Sun)

Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele, 22, wants to remain at Nou Camp this summer despite interest from some of Europe's top clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe)

Celtic have have tried to ward off Arsenal interest in their full-back Kieran Tierney by driving up his price to £25m. (Star)

West Ham fear they could find themselves in a stand-off with striker Marko Arnautovic, 30, if they don't sell him cheap. (Mirror)