Football gossip: Fernandes, Longstaff, Martinez, Benitez, Lampard, Fekir

Manchester United have had a £31m offer for Portugal's attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, rejected by Sporting Lisbon. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told United chiefs to sign Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, in a £25m deal this week. (Star)

Barcelona are willing to pay the £100m release clause for Inter Milan's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 21. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Rafael Benitez has agreed to become the new manager of Chinese club Dalian Yifang on a £12m-a-year deal after leaving Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea from Derby was sealed on Monday, having agreed a £4m-a-year contract which has a Champions League incentive. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are in talks with Algeria's attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi, 29, who is a free agent after leaving Porto. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners have also been offered the chance to sign Lyon forward and former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, 25, for just £30m. (Mirror)

Manchester City's German winger Leroy Sane, 23, is featured in the club's kit launch for the 2019-20 season amid interest from Bayern Munich. (Express)

England v USA Lionesses 'prepared to dream' of first World Cup final

Manchester United's potential deal for Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder, 28, has seen the La Liga side make a renewed effort to keep the France striker. (Colina de Nervion, via Express)

Crystal Palace want Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, 27, as a £5m replacement for Manchester United new boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Sun)

The Gunners are preparing a £12m move for Hull City's 22-year-old striker Jarrod Bowen. (Sun)

Young Dutch forward Hossein Zamani, 16, has alerted Manchester United, Manchester City and AC Milan as he is considering leaving Ajax. (Mail)

Derby are set for further talks with ex-Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu this week as they prepare for manager Frank Lampard to return to Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Patrick Vieira is reportedly on a four-man shortlist to become the new Newcastle manager but has ruled out leaving Nice. (L'Equipe - in French).

English midfielder Lee Cattermole, 31, is closing in on a move to Sheffield Wednesday after terminating his contract with Sunderland. (Sun)

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, has been training alone in New York while his Manchester United team-mates reported back for pre-season training. (Sun)

Man Utd fans are begging Glastonbury star Dave to help sign Jadon Sancho after tweeting a picture of himself with Borussia Dortmund's English winger, 19, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer. (Star)