Transfers - July 2019

Striker Che Adams joined Southampton from Birmingham in a club record sale for the Championship club

The summer transfer window is open, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

For details on the transfer window - when it opens in which country and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.

For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.

1 July

Premier League

Che Adams [Birmingham - Southampton] Undisclosed

Matt Targett [Southampton - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

English Football League

Luke Amos [Tottenham - QPR] Loan

Lee Angol [Shrewsbury - Leyton Orien] Undisclosed

Michael Fernandes [Farnborough - Colchester] Undisclosed

Jack Kiersey [Everton - Walsall] Free

Tariqe Fosu [Charlton - Oxford] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Johnny Hunt [Stevenage - Hamilton] Free

International

Jack Harper [Malaga - Getafe] Undsisclosed

Key transfer window information

Transfer window open/close dates Country/competition Opens Closes Premier League Thursday, 16 May (00:01 BST) Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST) Scotland Tuesday, 11 June Monday, 2 September (00:00 BST) EFL Championship Monday, 6 May Thursday, 8 August EFL League One/EFL League Two Monday, 6 May End of August France Tuesday, 11 June End of August Germany Monday, 1 July End of August Italy Monday, 1 July Sunday, 18 August Spain Tuesday, 2 July End of August

Transfers page archive:

2019: January - February-April - May - June

2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.