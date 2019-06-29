European Games: GB win badminton & boxing gold medals in Minsk

Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis celebrate winning gold in Minsk

Great Britain won two gold medals and two silver medals on the penultimate day of the European Games in Belarus.

In the men's doubles badminton final, Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge beat number one seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen from Denmark 21-17, 21-10.

Lauren Smith and Chloe Birch won silver after losing 14-21, 21-13, 21-15 to Dutch pair Cheryl Seinen and Selena Piek in the women's doubles.

In boxing, Pat McCormack won gold while Ben Whittaker had to settle for silver.

McCormack won a unanimous decision over the Russian welterweight Khariton Agrba.

"That was the best win of my career and now I'm going to push on and win the World Championships and the Olympics [in 2020]," said McCormack.

"I'm 100% turning pro after the Olympics. I wasn't physically or mentally ready after Rio, but now I'm dying to go pro after I've got that Olympic medal."

Whittaker left the ring in tears after being on the wrong end of a split decision with the gold going to light heavyweight rival Loren Alfonso of Azerbaijan.

The four medals took GB's tally to 16 at the event in Minsk.

Ellis will return on Sunday with Smith to face number one British pair Chris and Gabby Adcock in the mixed doubles final.

Britain's Kirsty Gilmour will also be in action in the women's singles final against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.