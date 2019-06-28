Football gossip: Pogba, Zaha, Cahill, Lampard, Falcao, Camacho

Real Madrid may have to pay as much as £150m up front to sign France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the 30-year-old is unlikely to join Manchester United or Liverpool. (90min.com)

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has asked Crystal Palace to let him join Arsenal. The Eagles value the 26-year-old at £80m. (Mirror)

Chelsea plan to announce Derby manager Frank Lampard as their new boss before the Blues players return for pre-season training next week. (Sun)

Manchester United are confident they can secure deals for Newcastle's 21-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff and Sporting and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (Evening Standard)

Gareth Bale could remain at Real Madrid with the club struggling to find a buyer for the 29-year-old. (Mirror)

The Wales forward has told Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane he will be on the club's pre-season tour. (Cadena Ser, via Mail)

A meeting was held between Real and Atletico Madrid chiefs over the proposed transfer of French forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, to the Bernabeu. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona might sign Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi's son Ianis, 20. In two seasons at FC Viitorul the playmaker has featured in 45 matches and scored 16 goals.

​Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all considering offering former Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill, 33, a contract. (90min.com)

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £7m with Sporting for the sale of 19-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Camacho. (Evening Standard)

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, 33, wants to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami when his Monaco contract expires. (Sun)

Aston Villa are set to bid for Southampton's 23-year-old English left-back Matt Targett. (Express and Star)

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic wants former Hammers team-mate Julian Dicks to join him at the club as first-team coach. (Express and Star)