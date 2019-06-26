Football gossip: Maguire, Vieira, Gerrard, Arteta, Fernandes, Pogba, Cancelo

Manchester United have pulled out of the running to sign Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire after being told the 26-year-old will cost £100m. (Mirror)

Nice boss Patrick Vieira, 43, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, 39, and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, 37, are all on Newcastle's shortlist to replace Rafa Benitez. (Telegraph)

Spaniard Arteta has been backed to take on the Manchester City manager's role when Pep Guardiola leaves the club. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United will meet with the agent of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, to try and secure his £70m move from Sporting Lisbon. (O Jogo, via Talksport)

Juventus have asked Adidas for financial help in a bid to sign Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester City are in talks with Juventus over the signing of 25-year-old Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo. (Tuttomercato, via Star)

Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23, says AC Milan have not made contact with him over a possible return to Serie A. (Talksport)

From Selhurst Park to Old Trafford? Man Utd reach agreement with Palace for £50m Wan-Bissaka

Bayern Munich have held talks with Paris St-Germain and France striker Ousmane Dembele's agent over a move for the 22-year-old. (Mirror)

Netherlands Under-19 defender Sepp van den Berg, 17, is set to join Liverpool from PEC Zwolle. (Evening Standard)

Huddersfield Town's English defender Tommy Smith, 27, is wanted by Championship rivals Stoke City and Scottish champions Celtic. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Reading are interested in signing Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno, 21, on loan from Porto.(Futebol365)

Derby County chairman Mel Morris has described reports linking Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to the Rams as "absolute rubbish". Derby manager Frank Lampard has been given permission to speak to Chelsea. (Derby Telegraph)

League One Coventry City have launched an investigation into the conduct of their Sandwell-born defender Jak Hickman, 20, while on holiday. (Coventry Telegraph)

Charlton Athletic's London-born winger Tariqe Fosu, 23, has agreed to join League One Oxford United. (South London Press)

Former Wolves striker Liam McAlinden has joined League Two Walsall for pre-season training. The 25-year-old English forward was at League Two Cheltenham last season. (Express & Star)