Football gossip: Tierney, Kovacic, Neymar, Pogba, Ceballos, Sancho

Arsenal will need to spend half of their summer transfer budget to bring in Celtic's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 22, with the player valued by the Scottish champions at £25m. (Telegraph)

The future of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 25, at Chelsea is uncertain, with his loan deal at the club running out on 1 July. The Stamford Bridge outfit are yet to offer him an extension. (Goal)

Paris Saint-Germain offered Manchester United the possibility of swapping Brazilian forward Neymar, 27, for French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Independent)

Manchester United will reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, if they sell Pogba. (Sun)

Tottenham are monitoring £15m-rated Denmark youth international Andreas Skov Olsen, 19, who plays for FC Nordsjælland. (Mirror)

Real Madrid will not consider offers less than £47.7m (50m Euros) for Spain central midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22, who is a target for Tottenham. (AS- in Spanish)

Arsenal are fighting off interest from AC Milan for midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23, who is interested in a move to the San Siro. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 27, will not be allowed to return to his former club Barcelona until he apologises to the fans and accepts a cut in his wages. (El Mundo - in Spanish)

Arsenal are still interested in Dalian Yifang's Yannick Carrasco, despite not yet putting in a bid for the 25-year-old Belgium winger. (Football.London)

Gunners target Dominik Szoboszlai, 18, is keen for a move away from current club Red Bull Salzburg, with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund also interested in the Hungary midfielder. (Football.London)

Paris St-Germain are ready to hijack 19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt's imminent transfer from Ajax to Juventus, with the Netherlands defender also a long-time Manchester United target. (Mirror)

New Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has identified Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, as the player he wants to make his first signing but faces tough competition from Napoli who have already made contact. (Mirror)

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, 21, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, wants assurances on his future at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon, 29, who spent last season on loan at the club, could still stay at St James' Park despite the departure of manager Rafael Benitez. (Star)

Aston Villa want to bring highly rated Luton full-back James Justin, 22, to Villa Park, with fellow Premier League club Leicester City also interested. (Birmingham Chronicle)

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard, 39, who is now head coach at Rangers, has dismissed reports he is set to leave to become Derby manager. (Daily Mail)

Colombia and Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez, 27, who has spent two seasons on-loan at Bayern Munich, is unsure if he will be at the Bernabeu next season. (Marca)