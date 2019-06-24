World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 17-23 June

From the section

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 June: Three-time World Surf League champion Carissa Moore advances to the final of the 2019 Oi Rio Pro after winning semi-final heat two at Saquarema. (Photo by Thiago Diz/WSL via Getty Images)

Utrecht, Netherlands, 20 June: Argentina hold a huddle for last-minute instructions before the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League match against the Netherlands. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, USA, 20 June: Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won 9-8. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Ascot, England, 20 June: A general view of racegoers watching a race from the village enclosure on day three of Royal Ascot. (Photo by Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Issaquah, Washington, USA, 21 June: Raffe Paulis sets the ball while competing against Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb during beach volleyball's AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Rome, Italy, 22 June: Chad le Clos of South Africa competes in the men's 200m butterfly during the Sette Colli Trophy international swimming meet. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 June: Ryan Siroky and Jake Kulevich of the USA celebrate scoring a goal against Canada in the Ice Hockey Classic. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 21 June: Jarryd Roughead of the Hawthorn Hawks in action during the Australian rules AFL match against the Sydney Swans. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sonoma, California, USA, 21 June: Brad Keselowski leads Kevin Harvick during practice for the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Poznan, Poland, 21 June: Ruby Tew, Emma Dyke, Lucy Spoors and Kelsey Bevan of New Zealand compete as part of the women's eight crew during the World Rowing Cup. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

