Sally Conway named Great Britain flag bearer as European Games begin in Minsk

The opening ceremony took place at the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk

Olympic judo bronze medallist Sally Conway was named Great Britain's flag bearer as the second European Games got under way in Minsk, Belarus on Friday.

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Jason Kenny is also among 101 British athletes set to compete, with seven medal events taking place on Saturday.

Four years ago, at the inaugural games in Baku, GB claimed 47 medals.

"It is a massive honour to be asked to carry the flag and lead out Team GB," said Conway, who competes on Sunday.

The event, from 21-30 June, will provide direct qualification in archery, shooting and table tennis via quota places for Tokyo 2020.

It began on Friday with the early stages of archery, basketball and boxing competitions.

The Games will see more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries competing across 10 days in 200 different medal events.

The British team will take part in archery, badminton, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, judo, karate, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.