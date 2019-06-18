Football gossip: Neymar, Pogba, Diop, Bale, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Gomes

Paris St-German are willing to sell 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar this summer. (ESPN)

Real Madrid could include Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 27, in any offer to sign Neymar from PSG. (Marca)

Manchester United will have to pay up to £75m if they want to sign 22-year-old French defender Issa Diop from West Ham, with the Red Devils having rejected the Hammers' proposal of a swap deal involving France forward Anthony Martial, 23. (Mirror)

England and Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 27, has been offered to West Ham as part of their bid to sign Diop. (Sun)

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen for £31.2m after Arsenal decided not to follow up their interest in the 23-year-old Denmark international. (Star)

Everton are close to finalising a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, from Barcelona for £22m. (Mail)

Leicester and Manchester United are £40m apart in their valuation of England defender Harry Maguire, with the Foxes pricing the 26-year-old at £80m. (ESPN)

Manchester United expect Paul Pogba to stay at the club but accept a situation may arise where they choose to sell the 26-year-old France midfielder. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been warned against making a move for Pogba by their former president Ramon Calderon. (Sun)

Gareth Bale's agent has dismissed suggestions that the 29-year-old Real Madrid forward is going to move on loan to Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has said he would be "very happy" if his side signed Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, 23, this summer, but would not pressurise his international team-mate to make a move. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City will offer a professional contract to Valerenga midfielder Oscar Bobb when he turns 16 in July. (Mail)

Manchester United are prioritising a deal for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, before they move on to other targets in the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Roma want 70m euros (£62.4m) for midfielder Nicolo Zainiolo, 19, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham. (Calciomercato, via Team Talk)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, 39, has rejected an approach from Derby County as the Championship club make contingency plans for the anticipated departure of Frank Lampard to Chelsea. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are considering appointing Steve Walsh as their new director of football with former midfielder Darren Fletcher also offered a role within their recruitment team. (Mail)

Burnley have rejected a loan offer from Besiktas for English defender Ben Gibson, 26. (Sky Sports)

Southampton's England goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 29, is open to a move to Liverpool with the Reds set to allow 31-year-old Belgium international Simon Mignolet to leave in order to secure regular first-team football. (Standard)

Xavier Calm, a little-known Spanish coach whose last job was in charge of Spanish third-tier side UE Cornella, is the betting favourite to replace ex-Birmingham manager Garry Monk, who was sacked on Tuesday. (Birmingham Mail)

Watford have approached PSV Eindhoven over a deal to sign 24-year-old Uruguay midfielder Gaston Pereiro. (Watford Observer)

England Under-18s midfielder Daniel Adshead, 17, has joined Premier League newcomers Norwich City in a £300,000 move from Rochdale. (Mail)

Southampton are set to beat Sheffield United and Burnley to the £14m signing of 22-year-old English striker Che Adams from Birmingham. (Star)

Brighton are in advanced talks to sign Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke, 22, for £3.9m, with Leeds United and Stoke City also interested in the player. (Football Insider)

Burnley are not interested in signing Belgian full-back Boli Mbombo from Rapid Vienna despite speculation linking the 23-year-old with a move to Turf Moor. (Burnley Express)