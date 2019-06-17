Football gossip: Pogba, Bale, Lampard, Felix, Willian, Coutinho, Dembele

Manchester United will offer French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, up to £500,000-a-week amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus. (Mail)

Bayern Munich have made no approach for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, says the 29-year-old Wales international's agent. (ESPN)

Derby manager Frank Lampard is set to meet Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on his yacht to talk about succeeding Maurizio Sarri as the Blues' boss. (Sun)

Chelsea want to offer 40-year-old Lampard a three-year-deal to become manager at Stamford Bridge. (ESPN)

Benfica dismiss reports Atletico Madrid are set to beat Manchester City to the £107m signing of Portugal forward Joao Felix, 19, as "fake news". (AS)

Chelsea have rejected £35m bids from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for their 30-year-old Brazil forward Willian. (Sky Sports)

Money, trophies, longevity - Chelsea bosses in five charts Maurizio Sarri is the latest manager to leave Chelsea - so what has history taught us?

Paris St-Germain want to close a deal for Barcelona's Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 27, after the Copa America. (AS)

Coutinho is also a target for Manchester United but he will not consider them out of respect for former club Liverpool. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool have been told by Barcelona they can make a move for France forward Ousmane Dembele, but only if they pay more than £90m for the 22-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

Manchester United have had a bid rising to £50m rejected by Crystal Palace for English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21. (Sky Sports)

United have also had a £40m bid for West Ham and France under-21 defender Issa Diop turned down. The bid included an unnamed United player going the other way. (Telefoot, via Metro)

West Ham have told Eibar they are willing to pay the £13.4m release clause for 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan. (Marca)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for PSV Eindhoven's Spanish left-back Angelino - just a year after selling the 22-year-old. (Sun)

Everton are confident English left-back Leighton Baines, 34, will sign a new contract. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a new contract with Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 31. (Mirror)

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, has been told by national team coach Roberto Martinez that "he has to leave Manchester United". (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch)

Chelsea's 19-year-old English striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale is having a medical ahead of a permanent move to Hoffenheim. (Sky Sports)