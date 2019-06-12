Football gossip: Griezmann, Guardiola, Sarri, Bale, De Ligt, Ndombele, Lukaku, Pogba

Atletico Madrid's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has confirmed France striker Antoine Griezmann, 28, will move to Barcelona this summer. (Sport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that he is considering taking a break from football at the end of next season. (Independent)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has arrived in London to conclude a deal for Chelsea's Italian manager Maurizio Sarri. (Calciomercato)

But Chelsea will refuse to let Sarri leave until the Italian champions meet the Blues' compensation demands. (Mail)

Manchester United have finally ended their pursuit of Wales international Gareth Bale - ruling out a move for the 29-year-old Real Madrid winger. (Evening Standard)

Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has met Paris St-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique over the transfer of the 19-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender. Both clubs are close to reaching an agreement of around 75m euros (£66.6m). (RMC Sport - in French)

French champions PSG have offered De Ligt a a five-year deal worth 12 million euros (£10.6m) a year. (ESPN)

Tottenham's pursuit of Lyon and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22, is being complicated by his 75m euro (£66.6m) price tag. (Guardian)

Too old or just not good enough? Which Premier League squads need major surgery this summer?

Chelsea will not take up the option to buy Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid. The 25-year-old is instead set for a return move to Inter Milan. (Mail)

AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool's Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren, 29. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 26, has said Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is the "best manager in the world" and that, along with the Premier League, Serie A is the league he "always dreamed" of playing in. But there has not yet been any contact between the pair. (ESPN)

Manchester United will hold out for at least £150m for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, this summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Saint-Etienne's 18-year-old French defender William Saliba. (Le10Sport - in French)

And Chinese club Dalian Yifang's Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, says he hopes he can return to Europe this summer amid interest from the Gunners. (Mirror)

But Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23, says there are not many things he enjoys about life in England after moving from Italian side Sampdoria last summer. (Ovacion, via Mirror)

Championship play-off winners Aston Villa are set to submit a £14m bid for Leeds United's 23-year-old English midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Telegraph)