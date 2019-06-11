Football gossip: Guardiola, Rakitic, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, de Ligt, Lampard, Sarri, Pogba, Onana, Buffon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering a sabbatical from football at the end of next season if he wins the Champions League. (Star)

Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona over their 31-year-old Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Sport - in Spanish)

United will have to twice break their transfer record for a defender if they are to sign England duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, from Crystal Palace and Harry Maguire, 26, from Leicester for a combined total of £130m. (Standard)

However, United are interested in signing Norwich City's English defender Max Aarons, 19, if their move for Wan-Bissaka is unsuccessful. (Sky Sports)

Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, says he does "not know what my heart says" but will decide on his future while away on holiday. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

De Ligt's advisors have told him to go to a team such as Manchester United where he is guaranteed starts, before moving to Barcelona later in his career. (Sport)

Chelsea have opened talks with Derby manager Frank Lampard over the former Blues midfielder returning to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)

Chelsea want a replacement for current manager Maurizio Sarri ready by the time the Italian confirms his departure to Juventus later this week. (Mirror)

Real Madrid will do everything they can to sign Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, as he is Zinedine Zidane's first choice. (Marca)

West Ham have targeted Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, 23, after cooling their interest in Celta Vigo's Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, 24. (Guardian)

Too old or just not good enough? Which Premier League squads need major surgery this summer?

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, could join Porto after leaving Paris St-Germain, to replace Spaniard Iker Casillas, 38. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Manchester United will look to Ajax's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 23, if Spaniard David de Gea, 28, leaves this summer. (Independent)

Barcelona hope to bring in at least 60m euros in player sales before 30 June with the aim of balancing their accounts for the 2018-19 season. (ESPN)

The Spanish champions are interested in West Brom's 15-year-old England Under-16s striker Louie Barry. (Birmingham Mail)

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, is set to extend his current deal at Liverpool until 2023. (Mail)

Portugal and Benfica attacker Joao Felix, 19, is interested in a move to Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Manchester United are in talks to sell Italy full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, with Valencia and two unnamed Italian clubs interested. (ESPN)

Boca Juniors sporting director Nicolas Burdisso is hopeful of bringing former Roma and Italy midfielder Daniele de Rossi, 35, to the Argentine club, despite reports he is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC. (Closs Continental via Yahoo)

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, wants Real Madrid to pay him for the remaining two years of his contract and let him go for free this summer, but the club want 20m euros for the player. (AS - in Spanish)

West Ham's England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 27, considered retirement while recovering from injury at former club Arsenal, as his son's seizures made him "forget about football". (Athletes Stance)