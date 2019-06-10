Football gossip: Oblak, Pogba, Wan-Bissaka, Rose, Sakai, Kruse, De Ligt

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave in the summer and the Slovenian, 26, favours a move to Manchester United over Paris St-Germain. (ESPN)

Manchester United have told Real Madrid that midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is not for sale and have refused to give a price for the Frenchman. (AS)

Juventus are interested in re-signing Pogba, but the Serie A champions would have to sell up to five players to be able to afford the United midfielder. (Mail)

Manchester United have been encouraged to go back in for English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - despite having an initial bid for the 21-year-old rejected by Crystal Palace. (Evening Standard)

United are ready to increase their offer to £50m for Wan-Bissaka. (Mirror)

Manchester United might be tempted to revive their interest in the Tottenham defender Danny Rose, 28, after the England full-back admitted he could leave Spurs this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham are keen on Marseille's Japanese right-back Hiroki Sakai, 29. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool have ruled out signing Werder Bremen's Germany forward Max Kruse, 31. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona are ready to make a final push to sign Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, this week by re-opening talks with his agent Mino Raiola. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement with Ajax for De Ligt. (Mail)

Manchester City and Bayern Munich target Rodri, 22, has made up his mind to leave Atletico Madrid, who says they will match any offer the Spanish midfielder receives from another club. (AS - in Spanish)

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, "has his eyes set on the Premier League" and would like to join either Manchester United or Tottenham this summer. (Talksport)

Valencia are interested in Newcastle's Spanish striker Ayoze Perez, 25. (Cope - in Spanish)

Chelsea are having second thoughts about signing Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 25, on a permanent deal from Real Madrid. (Evening Standard)

France boss Didier Deschamps revealed during a pre-match news conference that Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, 24, will join Real Madrid this summer. (Marca)

Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, 25, could leave Barcelona this summer with Atletico Madrid interested, but the Catalan club want 45m to 50m euros for the player. (Marca)

Manchester City are close to signing Derby County striker Liam Delap, the 16-year-old son of former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap. (Derby Telegraph)