Football gossip: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Meunier, Silva, Sessegnon, Butland

Manchester United will give Spain goalkeeper David de Gea £20m if the 28-year-old leaves for Paris St-Germain this summer. (Sun)

United have had a £40m bid for England under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, rejected by Crystal Palace. The Eagles want closer to £60m. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has held talks with PSG and Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, 27, over a possible move this summer. (Express)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva, 33, will get a testimonial match at Etihad Stadium next year. The Spain international's contract expires next year and he wants to end his career at Las Palmas. (Sun)

Tottenham will bid for Fulham and England under-21 winger Ryan Sessegnon, 19, this summer. (Football.London)

Chelsea have revived their interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, 21, but must wait to see if their transfer ban is overturned before making a move. (Mail)

Arsenal are interested in Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, 26, but the former France under-21 international is already in talks with Napoli. (L'Equipe - in French)

Newcastle and Southampton have made bids for Mainz and France under-21 striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, 21. (L'Equipe, via Sport Witness)

Arsenal want to sign Saint Etienne's French defender William Saliba, 18, but the Ligue 1 side would want to loan him back next season. (Football.London)

Stoke want £23m if they are to sell England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 26. (Sun)

Fulham and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 24, is a target for West Ham. (Mail)

West Ham are prepared to do battle with Arsenal and Tottenham for the signature of Atalanta and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie. The 22-year-old has been on loan at AC Milan since 2017. (Express)

Leicester will continue talks with Luton Town over 21-year-old full-back James Justin. (Mail)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard says David Moyes replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford was like "charging an iPhone with a Nokia charger". (Standard)

Leeds have made approaches to Liverpool over wingers Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent, both 22. (Football Insider)