World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 3-9 June

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, 5 June: Bryan Reynolds, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves 7-4. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 5 June: Sarah van Aalen of Netherlands (R) passes the ball during the FIVB Women's Nation's League match between Netherlands and China at the Hong Kong Coliseum. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

Paris, France, 8 June: Ashleigh Barty of Australia kisses the trophy as she celebrates victory following the ladies singles final against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during Day 14 of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images)

Nottingham, England, 3 June: The England side line up for the national anthems during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stage match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland, 4 June: Katie Taylor arrives back to Dublin Airport following her Undisputed Female World Lightweight Championship bout victory against Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, on Saturday. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Paris, France, 7 June: France's forward Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between France and South Korea, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. (Photo by Francois Xavier Marit/AFP)

Elmont, New York, US, 8 June: Guarana, ridden by Jose Ortiz, wins the Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park Race Track in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images)

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 4 June: Janne Muller-Wieland of Germany hits the ball during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Netherlands and Germany at HC Oranje-Rood. (Photo by Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo/Getty Images)

Montreal, Canada, 9 June: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates on the podium after the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Southampton, England, 5 June: An India fan during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the Hampshire Bowl. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA)

