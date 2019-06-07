Football gossip: Sarri, Eriksen, Dier, Buffon, Rashford, Alonso, Sessegnon

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will sign a three-year deal to become Juventus manager next week. (Guardian)

Real Madrid may prioritise signing Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, over Manchester United and France's 26-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba. (Independent)

Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier, 25, is being considered by Manchester United to fill the holding midfield role in their starting 11. (Times - subscription required)

Barcelona have denied reports they will swoop for legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after the 41-year-old announced he would leave Paris St-Germain this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Buffon wants to cap off his career by winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 with Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)

Barcelona will turn their attentions to Manchester United's England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, if they fail in their moves to sign Antoine Griezmann or Neymar. (Mail)

Atletico Madrid want to bring Chelsea and Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 28, back to his homeland. (Goal)

Fulham's England Under-21 winger Ryan Sessegnon, 19, has told the club he will not sign a new contract and has set his heart on a move to Tottenham. (Guardian)

Liverpool are to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, via Mirror)

Lille's Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe will snub the Premier League in favour of a move to Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old is on Liverpool and Manchester United's radar. (Sun)

Arsenal have been told they will have to pay Sampdoria £44m for 22-year-old Italy defender Joachim Andersen and Belgium winger Dennis Praet, 25. (Star)

West Ham and Arsenal are both interested in Eibar's Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan, 24. (Marca - in Spanish)

West Ham are also interested in Newcastle's former England Under-21 midfielder Isaac Hayden, 24. (Star)

Everton have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 27-year-old Togo defender Djene Dakonam from Getafe. (Marca - in Spanish)

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi has been appointed the club's loan player coordinator. (Sun)