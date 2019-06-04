Football gossip: Trippier, Felix, Mbappe, Pogba, Klopp, De Ligt, Lo Celso, Suarez

Juventus are interested in signing Tottenham and England defender Kieran Trippier, 28. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have reportedly triggered Joao Felix's release clause with a £106m bid for the 19-year-old Benfica and Portugal forward. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, has reportedly handed in a transfer request. (El Chiringuito, via Sun)

Juventus have contacted Manchester United over the possibility of re-signing midfielder Paul Pogba. The 26-year-old France international has indicated that he would be happy to rejoin the Serie A club, where he spent four years from 2012-2016. (Guardian)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could take a year's sabbatical from football management when his contract at Anfield expires in 2022. (ESPN)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt. The 19-year-old is also a target for Manchester United and Barcelona. (Bild - in German)

Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, wants to join Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are lining up a £50m move for Juventus and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 25. (Sun)

David Beckham wants to sign Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 32, for his new MLS side Inter Miami. (Be Soccer)

Spain midfielder Rodrigo, 28, has asked Atletico Madrid to "give him space" amid reported interest from Manchester City. (Deportes Cuatro, via Goal)

Manchester United are close to a breakthrough in their pursuit of Swansea and Wales winger Daniel James, with AS Monaco also expressing an interest in the 21-year-old. (Standard)

United have bid £84m for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Metro)

United are also looking at Frankfurt's French striker Sebastien Haller, 24. (Mail)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona says he should be the next manager of Manchester United. The 58-year-old is currently boss of Mexican second division side Dorados. (FourFourTwo)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told Real Madrid that Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is not for sale this summer. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are confident of signing 28-year-old Spain defender Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. (Mirror)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made Barcelona's France defender Samuel Umtiti, 25, his preferred defensive target this summer. The club have also scouted RB Leipzig's 20-year-old France U21 centre-back Dayot Upamecano. (Star)

Leicester will allow England defender Harry Maguire, 26, to leave if their £85m price tag is met. (TEAMtalk)

West Ham are ready to offer Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini, 26, a new five-year contract. (Mirror)

Newcastle are keen on Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott, 21, who will leave the Blues this summer after making just one appearances for the club he joined at the age of 10. (Sun)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser expects his future to be decided on transfer deadline day with Bournemouth reluctant to sell the 25-year-old. (Mirror)

Watford boss Javi Gracia wants to bring Standard Liege and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to Vicarage Road. The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Record, via Watford Observer)

Derby have checked on Charlton manager Lee Bowyer as they reportedly prepare for current boss Frank Lampard to join Chelsea. (Mail)

English striker Jay Rodriguez, 29, could leave West Brom this summer for £5m after the Baggies inserted a release clause in his contract last year. (Telegraph)