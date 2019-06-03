Football gossip: Gracia, Sarri, Leeds, Maddison, Maignan, Gomes, Pogba

Watford boss Javi Gracia is under consideration to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager if the Italian leaves Stamford Bridge to take over at Juventus. (ESPN)

Juve are set to give Sarri a three-year deal worth 7m euros (£6.22m) per season. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Belgium winger Eden Hazard's hopes of securing a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid by Tuesday have been hampered by Blues manager Sarri's imminent departure. (Evening Standard)

Real are seeking to make a final push to sign Hazard for 120m euros. The club are sending a representative to London to meet with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. (Goal)

Juventus want to re-sign Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba. The 26-year-old spent four years at the Serie A club between 2012-2016. (Sky Italy)

Nasser al-Khelaifi, who heads Qatar Sport Investment - the owners of Paris St-Germain -is to meet representatives of Leeds United in Doha, Qatar with a view to buying the Championship club. (L'Equipe - in French)

And PSG's chief Al-Khelaifi is not willing to let Brazilian forward Neymar, 27, leave the club this summer. (Marca)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, 22, this summer. (Independent)

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, 22, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told him he was a big admirer of his this season. (Mirror)

Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG are interested in signing Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are offering to pay him nearly £300,000 a week. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United have been quoted a fee of 35m euros (£31m) for Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 23. (Daily Record)

West Ham have made a £20m bid for Barcelona's 25-year-old midfielder Andre Gomes, who was on loan at Everton last season. (Guardian)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says Manchester City are "insane" in their valuation of 23-year-old German winger Leroy Sane, who is wanted by the Bundesliga champions. (Star)

Cardiff City have rejected an £8m bid from Aston Villa for their 29-year-old goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. (Wales Online)

Bournemouth and Burnley are interested in signing West Brom's English striker Jay Rodriguez, 29. (Express and Star)

Former Liverpool player John Barnes believes the club's Dutch central defender Virgil van Dijk could win the Ballon d'Or this year. (Talksport)