Transfers - June 2019


The summer transfer window is almost upon us, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.
Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.
For details on the transfer window - when it opens in which country and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.
1 June
Mo Eisa [Bristol City - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Key transfer window information
|Transfer window open/close dates
|Country/competition
|Opens
|Closes
|Premier League
|Thursday, 16 May (00:01 BST)
|Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST)
|Scotland
|Tuesday, 11 June
|Monday, 2 September (00:00 BST)
|EFL Championship
|Monday, 6 May
|Thursday, 8 August
|EFL League One/EFL League Two
|Monday, 6 May
|End of August
|France
|Tuesday, 11 June
|End of August
|Germany
|Monday, 1 July
|End of August
|Italy
|Monday, 1 July
|Sunday, 18 August
|Spain
|Tuesday, 2 July
|End of August
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.