June's African football news in brief
African football stories in short for June as the countdown to the Cup of Nations in Egypt continues.
Saturday 1 June:
Mali booked their place in the last 16 of the Under-20 World Cup in Poland, despite a 3-2 defeat to France in their final match of Group E on Friday.
Mickael Cuisance put France ahead with Sekou Koita equalising for Mali. In the second half, Moussa Diaby and Amine Gouiri made it 3-1 to France with Ousmane Diakite adding a second for Mali in the dying seconds.
Mali will now face Argentina on 4 June for a place in the quarter-finals.
There will be an all-African last 16 tie on 3 June when Senegal and Nigeria face each other.
South Africa's campaign ended on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against Portugal in their final Group F match.