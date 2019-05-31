Football gossip: Sarri De Ligt, Rodri, Gundogan, Ramos, Hazard, Eriksen, Pogba, Mane, Ozil

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has agreed to become Juventus' new head coach and has asked Chelsea to release him from his contract. (Goal)

Sarri informed Marina Granovskaia of his decision in a meeting on Friday and the Blues director promised to discuss his future with club owner Roman Abramovich. (Sky Italy - in Italian)

Chelsea are awaiting a formal approach from the Italian champions, who will have to buy out the final year of the Italian's £5m-a-season contract. (Guardian)

Authorities in Baku ordered the turnstiles to be opened to the public during the first half of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea because they were embarrassed by the thousands of empty seats. (Times - subscription required)

Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, will give Manchester United a decision over a potential move to Old Trafford in the coming days. (Telegraph)

Manchester City have identified Lyon's 22-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Real Madrid's 24-year-old Spain midfielder Marco Llorente as back-up options if they fail to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Rodri, 22. (Manchester Evening News)

Ilkay Gundogan will stay at Manchester City next season even if it means the Germany midfielder, 28, leaves for free when his contract expires next summer. (Mail)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane personally intervened to prevent Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 33, from leaving the Bernabeu. (ESPN)

Real have ended their pursuit of Benfica's 19-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix in order to concentrate their efforts on signing Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard. (Marca)

Real are set to hold talks with Chelsea to negotiate a deal for Hazard. (Mail)

And Real will move for Ajax's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, or Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, should they fail to land Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Juventus have identified Empoli's 19-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore as their alternative to Pogba. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and Leicester are monitoring Valencia's 19-year-old Spanish winger Ferran Torres, who could be available for around £25m. (Mail)

Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 27, says he was on the verge of joining Manchester United after speaking to manager Louis Van Gaal, before a phone call from Jurgen Klopp changed his mind. (Mirror)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is willing to let Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, leave the club this summer. (Standard)

The Gunners have contacted Leicester over a potential move for the Foxes' 22-year-old England midfielder James Maddison but have been quoted £60m. (Mail)

Barcelona are among a number of clubs interested in Girona's 32-year-old Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani, formerly of Middlesbrough. (Marca)

Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 30, has criticised the club for putting a £53million price tag on him amid interest from Manchester United and Benfica. (Mail)

Aston Villa want to sign Chelsea's 33-year-old defender Gary Cahill, reuniting him with former Blues team-mate John Terry. (Sun)

Villa are close to agreeing a deal with Birmingham City for Spain midfielder Jota, 27. (Express and Star)

West Brom will attempt to make Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder their new boss. (Express and Star)

Bundesliga side Schalke are leading the race to sign Everton's 22-year-old England defender Jonjoe Kenny on loan this summer. (Sky Sports)