Football gossip: Hazard, Ramos, Neymar, Rabiot, Lukaku, Sane, Sarri

Real Madrid are preparing a fresh bid of £106m for Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 33, says Hazard would "give us a lot" if he moves to the Bernabeu this summer. (Star)

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 27, wants to return to Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United are favourites to sign 24-year-old Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be a free agent on 1 July. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United will allow 26-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan this summer - but only for a fee of about £80m. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester City have turned down Bayern Munich's offer of £70m for 23-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Guardian)

City have made a bid of £53m for Juventus' 25-year-old Portugal defender Joao Cancelo. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Juventus have offered Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri a £6.2m-a-year contract. (Mirror)

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo says he rejected a move to Manchester City in 2011, while Chelsea decided against signing him in 2009 because of his age. (Mail)

Arsenal want Bournemouth's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, but their hopes of bringing in Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, have faded following their failure to qualify for the Champions League. (Mirror)

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, defensive compatriot Shkodran Mustafi, 27, and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 30, could be among the casualties as Arsenal look to fund a summer rebuild. (Star)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says it is important that manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been in charge since October 2015, "stays for as long as he likes". (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City's France defender Eliaquim Mangala, 28, is set to return to Porto - five years after leaving to join City for £32m. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Real Madrid and Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 27, is reluctant to move to the Premier League, leaving Italian sides Juventus and Napoli to battle for his signature. (Marca)

Newly promoted Aston Villa want Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, 29, but face competition from Fulham and Stoke for the Republic of Ireland international. (Irish Independent)

Aston Villa want to sign 26-year-old England defender Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal from Bournemouth. (Sky Sports)

Brighton and Stoke are among several clubs interested in signing 22-year-old Portsmouth's defender Matt Clarke. (Sentinel)

Blackburn, Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in former England winger Stewart Downing, 34, after Middlesbrough said he will leave. (Gazette)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has emerged as a contender for the Roma job. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)