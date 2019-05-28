Football gossip: Lukaku, Coutinho, Neymar, Conte, Valverde

Manchester United and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 26, is willing to take a pay-cut in order to secure a move to Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his club a deadline of next year to sell unwanted players as part of his rebuild at Old Trafford. (MEN)

Barcelona have decided to stick with Ernesto Valverde as boss for next season despite reports the Spaniard was facing the sack. (Marca)

Barcelona have offered Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, or France forward Ousmane Dembele, 22, to Paris St-Germain in a part exchange deal for Brazil striker Neymar, 27. (Record)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted he hopes to finally sign Eden Hazard, 28, this summer. (Onda Cero, via Mirror)

Atletico Madrid have chosen Paris St-Germain's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, as their replacement for 30-year-old Spain striker Diego Costa. (Cadena Ser - in French)

Newcastle United have contacted Benfica over a move for Greece international keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, 25, and are believed to have been quoted £13.2m. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has signed a deal to become Inter Milan boss to 2022 - five years after the Italian last managed in Serie A. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, 22, has decided to leave Anfield in pursuit of regular first-team football after a loan spell at Derby County. Wilson is wanted by clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are in the race to sign Wilson. (Star)

Four teams, one line-up Pick your European finals combined XI

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is unlikely to return to the Bundesliga club after clearing his locker ahead of the European Under-21 Championships. (Bild - subscription)

West Ham's Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes, 23, is set for an £8m move to Bundesliga side Mainz. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign 27-year-old Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier from former club Paris St-Germain. (France Football)

Barcelona want to sign Wolfsburg's French left-back Jerome Roussillon, after the 26-year-old came to the attention of scouts monitoring Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish )

Aston Villa will begin their preparations for the Premier League by bidding £10m for Nottingham Forest's 26-year-old English forward Joe Lolley. (Mail)

Tottenham's England right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, has been ruled out of a move to Napoli after Serie A side switched their targets to younger players. (Sun)

Former player Gary Neville has endorsed Manchester United's pursuit of Crystal Palace's 21-year-old England right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (London Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Lauren has told his old club to beat United to the signing of Saint-Etienne's French defender William Saliba. (Star)