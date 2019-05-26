Football gossip: Newcastle sale, De Ligt, Neymar, Mbappe, Berahino

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club for £350m to the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. (Sun)

Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt, 19, will make a decision on his future after the Netherlands' Nations League games - and the Ajax defender says he does like the Premier League. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says he cannot guarantee Brazil forward Neymar, 27, and 20-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, will be at the French champions next season, but he wants them to stay. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have entered the race to sign £40m-rated Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, while Leicester also want the 22-year-old Belgium international, who was with them on loan this season. (Sun)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to keep Spain defender Sergio Ramos at the La Liga club next season, despite interest in the 33-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester United and teams in China. (Marca - in Spanish)

Aston Villa v Derby County: Made in Chelsea? The Stamford Bridge connection to the £170m Championship showdown...

Stoke City have told £12m Burundi striker Saido Berahino they are cancelling his contract following his conviction for drink-driving earlier this month. (Mail)

Tottenham have been told they will have to pay £20m for Leeds United's 18-year-old English winger Jack Clarke. (Mirror)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 29, has said he has been reassured he has a future at Manchester United.(Express)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has told Germany international and former Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng, 30, that he can leave the Bundesliga champions. (Bild - in German)

Algeria and former Newcastle midfielder Mehdi Abeid, 26, wants to return to the Premier League this summer rather than sign a new deal with French side Dijon. (L'Equipe - in French)

Ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is yet to decide where his next managerial role will be after being sacked by the Old Trafford club in December. (Sky Sports)

Spurs striker Harry Kane is expected to fly to Madrid with his team-mates on Wednesday as the 25-year-old England captain bids to prove his fitness for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool. (Mail)

Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28, could miss Wednesday's Europa League final against Arsenal after suffering a knee injury in training. (Guardian)