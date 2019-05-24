Football gossip: Griezmann, Ramos Mkhitaryan, De Gea, Terry, Welbeck

Manchester United are in the running to sign Atletico Madrid's France World Cup winning forward Antoine Griezmann after doubts emerged over the 28-year-old's reported move to Barcelona. (Independent)

United are also set to move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, 33, who could leave the club this summer after 14 years. (Mail)

Arsenal are set to sell midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 30, this summer despite backing the Armenia captain after he opted against playing in next week's Europa League final in Baku over security fears. Mkhitaryan scored six goals in 25 Premier League games in 2018-19. (Sun)

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 28, may consider a move away from Stamford Bridge despite signing a five-year contract last October. (Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, Blues and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, wants his move to Real Madrid to be tied up by 4 June, but the clubs are still some £26m apart in their valuations with Real so far offering £86m and Chelsea looking for closer to £112m. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Spain keeper David de Gea, 28, is no nearer signing a new contract at Old Trafford even though his deal expires next summer. De Gea, who has been at United since 2011, can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 2020. (Sky Sports)

Everton are favourites to sign Arsenal and England forward Danny Welbeck, 28, on a free transfer this summer. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool and England defender Nathaniel Clyne, 28, is attracting interest from Italian side Napoli as well as Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth. The Reds want £15m for Clyne, who spent the second half of the 2018-19 season at Bournemouth. (Sky Sports)

Atletico Madrid and Valencia are both interested in signing Monaco's former Manchester United and Chelsea loan signing striker Radamel Falcao this summer. The 33-year-old Colombian spent two seasons at Atletico between 2011 and 2013. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas, 41, is close to being appointed coach of Marseille. Rudi Garcia said on Wednesday he had decided to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell, 44, has not been paid by League Two Macclesfield for two months. Campbell, who kept the Silkmen in the Football League, says he is staying at the club. (Sun)

Middlesbrough have stunned Derby County by announcing their intention to sue their Championship rivals, days before the Rams face Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley. (Telegraph)