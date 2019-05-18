Football gossip: Rodrigo, Jesus, De Gea, Zaha, Kante, Rashford, Pogba

Manchester City are favourites to bring Atletico Madrid holding midfielder Rodrigo, 22, to the Premier League - but manager Pep Guardiola may have to sell Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, 22, first. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are ready to encourage Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 28, to see out the remaining season of his contract and then join them on a free transfer. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal want Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, but only want to pay £40m for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international - half the value Palace have placed on him. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are determined to sign Chelsea's France international midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28, this summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham could turn to departing Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri if Mauricio Pochettino leaves them to join the Italian club after the Champions League final. (Sunday Express)

Pochettino is also wanted by Bayern Munich. (Star on Sunday)

Chelsea will offer England international winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, the No 10 shirt vacated by Eden Hazard this summer in a bid to persuade him to sign a contract, with fresh talks scheduled for this month. (Mail)

Manchester United are confident that England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, will sign a new deal, with £300,000 a week more than trebling his current wages. (Star on Sunday)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is prepared to take a pay cut in order to secure a move to Real Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United do not want to sell Pogba and have told the France international he must demand a transfer to force through his dream switch to the Bernabeu. (Sun)

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Lorient's 20-year-old forward Alexis Claude-Maurice, who is valued at £9m and has also been attracting the interest of Norwich. (Sunday Express)

Everton want £20m for England Under-21 winger Ademola Lookman, 21, as they look to sell around 15 of their squad this summer. (Mail)

Chelsea will keep Tammy Abraham, 21, currently on loan at Aston Villa and Kurt Zouma, 24, who has spent this season with Everton - if their Fifa transfer ban remains. (Sun)

The demands of agent Mino Raiola are proving a complication when it comes to the future destination of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror)

Rangers and Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 22, who has been linked with Leicester and Borussia Dortmund, says he has ambitions of playing in a "much better, more competitive league". (Goal.com)