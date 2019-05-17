Football gossip: Rashford, Sessegnon, Lallana, Wilson, Gueye

England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, wants assurances about Manchester United before agreeing to a new contract. (Sun)

Manchester United have made initial contact with Fulham over the potential signing of defender Ryan Sessegnon, 19 on Saturday, who has been a long-term target for Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31, is keen on a return to Southampton. (Express)

Everton are planning a £35m bid for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson, 27, but could be forced to sell Senegal international Idrissa Gueye, 29, to finance the deal. (Sun)

Juventus have approached Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri after Massimiliano Allegri's impending departure was announced. (SNAI, via Express)

Juventus are also interested in Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Express)

Sarri will push for a prompt decision from Chelsea regarding his position after the Europa League final as all of his coaching staff are out of contract and need clarity on their own futures. (Times)

Manchester United are still in contention to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, 19, even though they cannot offer Champions League football next season, with sources in Amsterdam suggesting the defender remains interested in a move to Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

Newcastle and Rafa Benitez are set to continue talks about the manager's future into the weekend, with the deadlock between the two parties yet to be broken. (Newcastle Chronicle)

The lawyer of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 28, is expected to meet Barcelona officials imminently to finalise a move for the France international. (Marca)

Griezmann will leave Atletico Madrid this summer but Manchester City and Paris St-Germain have ruled out a move for the striker. (Independent)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, 22, has a formal offer on the table from Manchester City. (AS)

Newcastle sources have insisted 21-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff, linked with Manchester United, is not for sale this summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chelsea are considering Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres, 22, because they are hopeful of having their two-window transfer ban frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Star)

Everton have held talks over a proposed contract for Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, 30, who is a free agent after being released by relegated Huddersfield. (Mail)

Wayne Rooney has accused Manchester United's players of "always finding someone to hide behind" both on and off the pitch and says the squad needs to start fearing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Mirror)

Everton have lined up alternative targets should they fail to make their loan players Andre Gomes, 25 and Kurt Zouma, 24, permanent signings. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have warned any supporters found selling Champions League final tickets through secondary ticketing sites face being banned from attending matches at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal want 18-year-olds Tyreece John-Jules and Xavier Amaechi to sign new contracts, amid interest in the English duo from Bayern Munich and other German clubs. (Goal.com)

Norwich are monitoring Hannover captain Marvin Bakalorz, the 29-year-old German midfielder. (Eastern Daily Press)

Aston Villa have appointed former Notts County boss Ian McParland as their new senior scout. (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has warned Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 22, that he needs to learn from his actions in order to improve the disciplinary record which has left his future in doubt. (Express)