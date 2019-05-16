Football gossip: Salah, Jovic, Griezmann, Alonso, Rashford, Aubameyang, Lacazette

From the section

Real Madrid are set to test Liverpool's resolve this summer by submitting an offer for Egypt striker Mohamed Salah, 26. (Canal+, via Mail)

Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbia forward Luka Jovic, 21, is on the verge of a £52.4m move to Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are planning a move for France striker Antoine Griezmann, 28, who has announced plans to leave Atletico Madrid. (Goal.com)

Manchester City are willing to pay the release clause for Griezmann. (Sport Witness, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea's Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 28, is on Atletico Madrid's radar. (AS, via Sun)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, 21, and Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29, and Alexandre Lacazette, 27, are potential targets for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayer Leverkusen's Germany forward Julian Brandt, 23, could snub both of England's Champions League finalists Tottenham and Liverpool in order to stay in Germany. (Sky Germany, via Mirror)

West Brom's 29-year-old Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon's hopes of a permanent move to Newcastle hinge on Rafa Benitez staying in charge at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says Manchester City target Rodrigo, the 28-year-old Spain forward, will only leave the club this summer if he wants to go. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has pledged to use the club's financial muscle to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rebuild following a "turbulent" season. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Atletico Madrid's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 25, has confirmed his client's release clause amid reported interest from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Wolves are planning a summer move for Reading's 18-year-old forward Danny Loader. (Football Insider, via Birmingham Mail)

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes the Eagles should sell Wilfried Zaha this summer and says £60m would be a fair price for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast forward. (Talksport)

Manchester United will net up to £15m if Crystal Palace sell Zaha this summer due a lucrative sell-on clause for their former winger. (Mail)