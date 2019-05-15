Football gossip: Sane, Griezmann, Pogba, Hazard, Martial, Bale, Sanchez

Bayern Munich have opened discussions with Manchester City over the potential summer transfer of 23-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Daily Record)

Barcelona's Champions League defeat by Liverpool has convinced the club to sign striker Antoine Griezmann - who has announced he is leaving Atletico Madrid this summer - despite being frustrated at the 28-year-old for not joining last year. (Marca)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says France forward Griezmann will already have agreed that a club will pay his release clause. (Cope - in Spanish)

Real Madrid have made a move for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, with Manchester United increasingly open to a £150m deal. (Independent)

Despite reports Real Madrid have agreed a £86m deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard, 28, the Blues are holding out for £100m. (Evening Standard)

Hazard told the media he has made a decision about his future to try and prompt Chelsea to agree a fee. (Express)

The Belgium playmaker fears Chelsea will force him to stay one more year, with Real Madrid still yet to agree a fee. (Sun)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, will turn down a return to Tottenham and is in no rush to leave Real Madrid, with three years remaining on his £600,000-a-week contract. (Mirror)

Gareth Southgate will select Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 25, in his squad for next month's Nations League after receiving assurances the England captain will be fit to play in Portugal. (Guardian)

Juventus will only sell Manchester United and Manchester City target Joao Cancelo on two conditions - if a fee in the region of 60 million euros is offered and if the Portugual right-back, 24, asks the club for a summer move. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threatened to sell half the squad after their final-day defeat by Cardiff. (Sun)

France forward Anthony Martial, 23, will not be sold by Manchester United this summer because he is one of co-chairman Joel Glazer's favourite players. (ESPN)

Manchester United could pay 30-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez £12m next year to spend the season on loan at Inter Milan. (Mirror)

Everton are considering whether to send England Under-21 defender Jonjoe Kenny, 22, on loan next season, with Seamus Coleman set to remain first-choice right-back. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester are trying to push through a deal for 22-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is on loan from Monaco, because of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Nampalys Mendy, 26, despite having started Wilfred Ndidi as the lone defensive midfielder since taking over. (Leicester Mercury)

Barcelona want to sell Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, this summer but will not let him leave for under 100m euros (£86.8m). (Sport)

Manchester United are put off by Napoli's £90m asking price for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibably, 27, and could instead target Leicester's England defender Harry Maguire, 26, and Inter Milan's Slovakia player Milan Skriniar, 24. (Independent)

Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to bring in at least three new players this summer, with a defensive midfielder, a defender and a forward the main priorities. (ESPN)

Midfielder Isaac Hayden, 24, is set to leave Newcastle this summer but has to wait for boss Rafael Benitez to sort out his future as the Spaniard has the final say on transfers until 30 June. (Chronicle)

Barcelona are one step away from signing 19-year-old Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Marca)

Tottenham is 18-year-old Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon's first-choice destination over Manchester United because the England under-21 left-back wants to stay in London and work under Mauricio Pochettino. (Evening Standard)

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has urged Swansea winger Daniel James, 21, to hold fire on agreeing a move to Manchester United in case the Championship club win promotion to the top flight. (Football Insider)