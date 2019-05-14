Football gossip: Hazard, Man City, Bale, Isco, Loftus-Cheek, Griezmann, Sessegnon, Koulibaly

Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard will complete an £86m move to Real Madrid after the Europa League final. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid have offered Tottenham the chance to sign their former player Gareth Bale on loan for £10m. The Spanish club would also want Spurs to subsidise about half of the Wales forward's £600,000-a-week wages. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain have set their sights on the Real Madrid trio of Bale, Spain midfielder Isco, 27, and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 29. (Le Parisien, via AS)

Uefa investigators will recommend Manchester City be banned from the Champions League for at least a year over allegations the club mis-led European football's financial regulators. (New York Times)

Premier League champions City are planning a £200m summer spending spree because of the threat of a transfer ban. (Mail)

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, will only sign a new deal at Chelsea if he is given assurances over a place in the first team. (Sun)

'We are here to stay' Andy Robertson says Liverpool will return stronger after missing out on title to Manchester City

Atletico Madrid will hold a meeting with France striker Antoine Griezmann this week, with the club fearing the 28-year-old has already agreed to join Barcelona. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal worth £25m for Fulham's 18-year-old England under-21 left-back Ryan Sessegnon. (Mail)

Tottenham and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, is confident he will recover from an ankle injury to be fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday, 1 June. (Guardian)

Manchester United have made Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, their main transfer target this summer. (Mirror)

And United also plan to spend £45m on Lille's Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23. (Mirror)

Newcastle United and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 27, could consider a move away from the Tyneside club. (Chronicle)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club to act quickly to secure the permanent signing of £40m-rated Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 22, from Monaco. (Star)

Foxes players have been telling Tielemans how much they want him to stay in the hope of boosting the club's chances of signing him. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester City have had a bid rejected for Lyon's 22-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Le 10 Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

RB Leipzig's chief executive says Liverpool could still sign 23-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner as the club have not yet held talks with Bayern Munich. (Bulinews, via Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona expect to receive a bid from Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, if the Premier League club's transfer ban is delayed. (Goal)

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, says he has no intention of leaving the club. (Dazn Dach, via Mirror)

Everton have been offered chance to sign 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Mario from Inter Milan for £15m. (Mail)

Toffees boss Marco Silva has told the club it is vital they make loan deals for Chelsea's France defender Kurt Zouma, 24, and Barcelona's Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, permanent. (Liverpool Echo)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is set to meet the club's chairman Steve Gibson to discuss his future and the talks could lead to him leaving the Riverside outfit. (Times - subscription required)

Real Madrid have told Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, he is not in their plans for next season. (Marca)

Leicester's Croatia Under-21 defender Filip Benkovic, 21, is open to spending another season on loan at Scottish champions Celtic. (Leicester Mercury)