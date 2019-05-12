Football gossip: Hazard, Coutinho, Pogba, Rice, Lacazette

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 28, says he has told the club about his decision to leave for Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

The Blues are interested in signing Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, 26, if they can avoid a transfer ban this summer. (Cadena Ser via Daily Mail)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has scrapped the end-of-season team briefing because he was furious about the 2-0 defeat by Cardiff on Sunday. (The Sun)

United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, was involved in an altercation with fans after they said he should be sold after the loss to Cardiff. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 27, says he was flattered by rumoured interest from Barcelona. (Goal)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini admits that he may not be able keep England midfielder Declan Rice, 20, if big teams want to buy him. (Mirror)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he's unsure whether the club can win the battle to sign on-loan Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, 59, will hold crunch talks with owner Mike Ashley next week to reach a decision over his future. (Daily Mail)