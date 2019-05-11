Rory McIlroy tops Sunday Times young sports star rich list

McIlroy won the The Players Championship in March, picking up £1.7m

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has been named as Britain's wealthiest sports star aged under 30 on the Sunday Times' Rich List for the second consecutive year.

The four-time major winner, who turned 30 earlier this month, has seen his fortune increase by £28m to £138m.

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Wales is second with £94m, with Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero third on £58m.

Anthony Joshua is fourth with £49m.

The world heavyweight champion, 29, and McIlroy are the only two non-footballers in the top 10.

The list includes both those from the UK and those based in the UK.