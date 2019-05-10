Football gossip: Sancho, De Ligt, Hazard, Maguire, Ozil

Manchester United missed out on signing Ajax captain and Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt, 19, because they were told he would become too fat. (Mirror)

England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, will stay at German club Borussia Dortmund this summer and snub a return to the Premier League. (Sun)

United will let Ivorian defender Eric Bailly join Arsenal - provided Man Utd can recoup the £30m they paid for the 25-year-old in 2016. (Metro)

Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire could play his final game for the Foxes tomorrow. Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in the 26-year-old, but the Foxes will not sell him for less than £60m. (Sun)

Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, is on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid over a summer move. (Independent)

Manchester United are interested in signing Swansea winger Daniel James. The 21-year-old Englishman has also attracted interest from Everton, Newcastle and Leeds. (ESPN)

German midfielder Mesut Ozil "bleeds Arsenal red" and will stay at the Premier League club until at least 2021, the 30-year-old's agent has said. (Independent)

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is set to leave the La Liga side in the summer, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the 24-year-old Spaniard. (ESPN)

Arsenal are one of the clubs keen on singing Llorente. (AS - in Spanish)

Tottenham are set to sign Bolton's 18-year-old Irish midfielder Luca Connell when the Championship club go into administration. (Sun)

Man Utd and France midfielder Paul Pogba's potential summer move to Real Madrid may not go through, after the 26-year-old's agent Mino Raiola was given a three-month ban from acting as a player representative. (Talksport)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32, is set to leave the Premier League club after one season in the summer but striker Peter Crouch, 38, is likely to stay. (Mirror)

Ex-Arsenal and current AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants to bring German defender Shkodran Mustafi to Italy. Gazidis brought Mustafi, 27, to Arsenal in 2016. (Tuttosport via Metro)

West Ham will sell six fringe players, including Spanish forward Lucas Perez, 30, and 20-year-old English defender Reece Oxford as part of a squad revamp. (Evening Standard)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he is hopeful of signing on-loan Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent deal. The Portuguese international, 25, has been linked with a move to Tottenham. (Liverpool Echo)

Ex-Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri says he will step down as Roma manager at the end of the season. (Goal)