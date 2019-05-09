Football gossip: Hazard, Coutinho, Fernandes, Alderweireld, Morata

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard wants to secure his summer move to Real Madrid as soon as possible, but the Blues are not willing to sell the 28-year-old Belgian for less than £100m. (ESPN)

Manchester United will have to pay 100m euros if they want to sign Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian, 26, is one of 10 players who could leave the Nou Camp in the summer. (AS - in Spanish)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cooled his interest in Sporting Lisbon's 24-year-old Portuguese forward Bruno Fernandes. (The Sun)

However, Manchester United are interested in Fernandes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting to bolster his midfield. (ESPN)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says a return to Ajax in the future is "100% in his head". The Belgium international, 30, was at Ajax from 2008 to 2013. (Voetbal International via Sky Sports)

Atletico Madrid must decide whether to pay another 18m euros to Chelsea to re-sign Spanish striker Alvaro Morata on loan for one more season. (AS - in Spanish)

Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose says he will "sign off in style" if next month's Champions League final is his last match for Spurs. Rose, 28, added that he keeps "seeing my name that I'm being sold". (Mirror)

Ajax captain and defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, will move to either England or Spain in the summer, says club chief executive Edwin van der Sar. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are interested in Middlesbrough's 26-year-old Congolese striker Britt Assombalonga. (Northern Echo)

Chelsea are hoping to revive the project to expand Stamford Bridge by cutting costs from a projected £1bn to £500m - they are also looking at other locations. (New Civil Engineer)

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is a doubt for the Champions League final against Arsenal. The Belgian, 32, injured his foot in the final minutes of Spurs' remarkable semi-final win over Ajax. (Guardian)

Championship side Aston Villa want to sign German 17-year-old Erkan Eyibil. The teenager currently plays for Mainz 05. (Daily Star)