Transfers - May 2019

Steven Davis agreed a one-year contract with Rangers on 2 May, having joined the club on loan from Southampton in January

The Premier League transfer window opens at 00:01 BST on Thursday, 16 May - although deals can be agreed before then - and closes at 17:00 on Thursday, 8 August.

Scotland's transfer window, meanwhile, opens on 11 June and closes at 00:00 on Monday, 2 September.

Other major European leagues have different transfer window dates: In France, business opens on 11 June, in Italy and Germany on 1 July and in Spain on 2 July. While the Italian window closes on 18 August, before the start of their league season, deadline day in Spain, Germany and France is at the end of the month.

The English Football League window opened on 6 May for domestic transfers; clubs involved in the play-offs were allowed to sign players from that date, but not to field them until their season is over.

In a rule change this year, England's Championship will close its window at the same time as the Premier League, on 8 August. In League One and League Two, however, the window will stay open until the end of the month, although the date has yet to be confirmed as 31 August falls on a Saturday this year.

EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their most recent club before the end of the previous window.

7 May

English Football League

Matty Warburton [Stockport - Northampton] Free

* Deal to go through on 1 July

2 May

Scottish Premiership

Steven Davis [Southampton - Rangers] Free

* Deal to go through on 1 July

1 May

Scottish Premiership

Jake Hastie [Motherwell - Rangers] Compensation*

* Deal to go through on 1 July