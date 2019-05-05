Football gossip: Eriksen, Van de Beek, Higuain, Welbeck, Modric

Tottenham have already begun planning for life without Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, and are likely to pursue Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, who has also been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has called on the Blues hierarchy to make 31-year-old Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain's loan move from Juventus permanent in order to improve the team. (Goal.com)

Former England forward Danny Welbeck, 28, will not be offered a new contract by Arsenal and will be available on a free transfer this summer. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane may allow Luka Modric to leave after becoming concerned by the 33-year-old Croatian's form. (AS)

Manchester City's players stand to share a bonus pool of more than £15m if they win an unprecedented domestic treble. (Telegraph)

West Brom's Venezuela international striker Salomon Rondon, 29, on loan at Newcastle, has told the Magpies to forget his age and buy him - comparing himself to a fine wine. (Mirror)

Manchester City may use out-of-favour Colombian forward Marlos Moreno, 22, on loan at Santos Laguna, as part of a deal for Sporting's Portugal international midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (Sport Witness, via Manchester Evening News)

Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 22, a target for Arsenal, is open to a move to AC Milan, after an opportunity to join the Italians in the January window fell through. (Calciomercato)

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has distanced himself from reports linking his club with a move for Burnley's former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, on loan this season at Everton, is expected to return to Stamford Bridge for the start of pre-season, though the Toffees want to sign the 24-year-old France international on a permanent deal. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, 33, the former England defender, has launched a stinging attack on Maurizio Sarri, saying he struggles to show any respect for the manager who has sidelined him at Stamford Bridge. (ESPN)

Celtic have offered former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, 56, the opportunity to manage the club next season. (Sky Sports Italia, via Express)