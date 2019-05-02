Football gossip: Hazard, Mata, Sessegnon, Wan-Bissaka, Danilo

Real Madrid believe they will sign Chelsea's Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, as soon as the current campaign finishes. (Marca)

Manchester United have made their final contract offer to Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, and are hopeful the 31-year-old will stay at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Fulham left-sided player Ryan Sessegnon, 18, has set his sights on joining Tottenham this summer. (Mail)

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, insists he will be at the club next season despite interest from Manchester United. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City's Brazil defender Danilo, 27, has agreed a "four to five year" contract at Inter Milan worth 3.5m euros per year. (Gazetta dello Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

Ajax's Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is "still interested" in another club amid talk of a summer switch to Barcelona. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid have made contact with Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi over a move for the 31-year-old Argentine defender. (AS)

Lawro takes on Tommy Fleetwood This week's Premier League predictions

Manchester United are vying with Juventus to sign Benfica's Portugal international defender Ruben Dias, 21. (Record, via Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal have added Getafe defender Djene to their list of summer transfer targets. (Marca, via Mirror)

Qatar is reconsidering its commitment to Paris St-Germain after the club's failure to make any significant progress in the Champions League and defeat in the Coupe de France final. (Le Parisien, via AS)

Crystal Palace and Burnley could move for Cardiff's former England Under-20 winger Josh Murphy, 24, should the Bluebirds get relegated from the Premier League. (Football Insider, via Wales Online)

Everton boss Marco Silva has praised the attitude of Senegal international midfielder Idrisa Gueye, 29, who was denied a move to Paris St-Germain in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, 22, on loan this season at Rangers, has confirmed his desire to leave Anfield, with the Scottish side keen to sign him on a permanent basis. (Express)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has no interest in selling the club despite fresh speculation linking Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with a takeover. (ESPN)

Chile international Guillermo Maripan, 24, a target for West Ham, will not be sold by Alaves this summer. (AS, via Inside Futbol)

Former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes would favour a return to club football over an international job, amid links with the managerial roles at Scotland and Celtic. (Talksport)

Arsenal scouts have been alerted to Under-17 striker Yad Lochereau from French amateur club FC Lyon, who due to some unexplained registration issues, is only able to turn out for the Under-15 side. (Foot Mercato, via Sun)