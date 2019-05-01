Football gossip: Eriksen, Felix, Fernandes, Ferdinand, Ozil, Tuanzebe

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid. (AS)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is likely to demand 150m euros (£128m) for Denmark international Eriksen. (Mirror)

Real could wait until 2020 to sign Eriksen on a free transfer. (Sun)

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of two Portuguese players - 19-year-old Benfica forward Joao Felix and Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (London Evening Standard)

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Last chance to vote...

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand has held lengthy talks with the Old Trafford club about their restructuring and has impressed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as he considers contenders for the technical director role. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants United to appoint Mike Phelan as their first technical director. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, insists he is happy at the club and wants to stay at the Emirates next season. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is likely to find his team outmuscled by rival English teams in the transfer market this summer. (Telegraph)

Chelsea's Belgium Under-21 midfielder Charly Musonda, 22, is hopeful of a return on loan to Dutch side Vitesse next season. (Inside Futbol)

Manchester United are ready to give 21-year-old England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe, who is on loan at Aston Villa, a chance to prove he can break into the first team at Old Trafford. (Mail)

Crystal Palace chairman and co-owner Steve Parish has assured fans he "won't rest" until a new Main Stand, which will increase the capacity of Selhurst Park from 26,000 to more than 34,000, is built. (London Evening Standard)

Valencia's 28-year-old former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista, who is set to face his old club in the Europa League semi-finals, insists he has "nothing to prove" to the Gunners. (Independent)

A statue celebrating Everton's 'Holy Trinity' - the celebrated midfield trio of Alan Ball, Howard Kendall and Colin Harvey - will be officially unveiled before the club's final home game of the 2018-19 season on Friday. (Liverpool Echo)