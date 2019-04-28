Football gossip: Pogba, Hazard, Tielemans, Pepe, Otamendi

Manchester United's players are "openly joking" about the Paul Pogba transfer speculation, with the 26-year-old France midfielder telling team-mates that he wants to join Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has been pictured in the Blues' new training kit, raising fans' hopes that the 28-year-old Belgium international will remain at Stamford Bridge next season. (Express)

Belgium attacking midfielder Thorgan Hazard, the 26-year-old brother of Eden, says he has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund and is just waiting for his current club Borussia Monchengladbach to accept a transfer bid. (VTM Nieuws - in Dutch)

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32, will be allowed to leave Burnley on a free transfer this summer, with several Ligue 1 clubs interested. (Mail)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says the club will do everything possible to make 21-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans' loan deal from Monaco permanent this summer. (Mirror)

Foxes midfielder James Maddison has also urged his side to sign the Belgium international. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been identified as a possible replacement for AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race for £60m-rated Lille and Ivory Coast striker Nicolas Pepe, 23. (Express)

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, says he wants to stay at Barcelona and see out his current deal, which runs until 2021. (Marca)

Bournemouth are interested in signing Irish West Brom centre-back Dara O'Shea, 20, who has spent the season on loan at League Two side Exeter City. (Mail)

Chelsea's plans for next season are on hold because Fifa are not close to ruling on the club's appeal against their transfer ban. (Evening Standard)

Nicolas Otamendi will leave Manchester City this summer, with West Ham and Wolves interested in the 31-year-old defender. (Star)

Barcelona and Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 30, says he wants to leave the Nou Camp this summer, having failed to oust first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen. (Ziggo Sport, via Marca)