Football gossip: Van Dijk, Tielemans, Cech, Alderweireld, Pogba, Perez, Herrera, Eriksen, Neymar

Manchester United made a late call in an attempt to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018, only to be told the 27-year-old Dutch defender was joining Liverpool. (Mail)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is prepared to break the Foxes' transfer record with a £40m bid to secure 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on a permanent deal from Monaco. (Mirror)

Chelsea are preparing to offer Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, a role at the club once he retires from playing at the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Juventus are monitoring Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, who has a release clause of £25m. (Calciomercato)

Paul Pogba has refused to complete his visa documentation for Manchester United's pre-season tour in Asia, with Real Madrid confident they will sign the 26-year-old France midfielder this summer. (Sun)

Manager Rafael Benitez wants Newcastle to fight to keep £30m-rated Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 25, who has hinted that he is willing to listen to offers from others clubs. (Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain have come to an agreement with Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, who would join them on a free transfer in the summer. (Mail)

Manchester United want Tottenham's £60m-rated Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Eriksen as a key part of his rebuilding plans at Old Trafford. (Standard)

Lawro's predictions v Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom Can Burnley end Man City's winning run?

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 27, wants to partner Chelsea's Eden Hazard, and believes he and the 28-year-old Belgium international could "cause havoc together". (Fox Sports Brazil - via Fox Sports Asia)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen to sign Paris St-Germain's Adrien Rabiot after Real Madrid pulled out of a move for the 24-year-old France midfielder. (Mirror)

Roy Hodgson has admitted that Wilfried Zaha, 26, could leave Crystal Palace this summer. The Ivory Coast forward is valued by Palace at £80m. (Mirror)

Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 25, hopes to remain at Manchester United next season despite interest from Lyon and Arsenal. (MEN)

Real Madrid have offered Chelsea the option to extend 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic's loan for another season - although the Blues would then be obliged to buy the player for £26m. (Star)

Arsenal are considering offering Danny Welbeck, 28, a new deal. The England striker, out since November through injury, is weeks from the end of his current deal and West Ham, Newcastle and Everton are all watching developments closely. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid have grown tired of Diego Costa's antics and are prepared to sell the 30-year-old Spain striker to the highest bidder this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

West Ham and Watford are among several clubs monitoring 30-year-old Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado's situation at Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)