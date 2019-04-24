Football gossip: Ronaldo, Guardiola, Oblak, Eriksen, Herrera, Pogba, Luis

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, would welcome the appointment of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as coach. (Marca)

Manchester United have set up an emergency pay-off fund for those players they wish to offload this summer. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid's Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 26, is top of Manchester United's shortlist of replacements for David De Gea should the Spain international, 28, leave Old Trafford. (Metro)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be patient in his attempt to sign a midfielder this summer until he knows for certain whether Spain international Ander Herrera, 29, will stay. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham face a dilemma over whether to sell playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer. The Denmark international, 27, has just over a year left on his current £75,000-a-week contract and Real Madrid and Inter Milan are watching developments closely. (Mirror)

Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite is close to selling the club and is considering buying struggling League Two club Notts County. (Mirror)

Managing director Billy Hogan has hailed Liverpool's "incredible" recruitment team for helping to transform the club into Premier League and Champions League contenders. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool's Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 27, is set to be named PFA Player of the Year ahead of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 24. (Evening Standard)

Stoke and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher, 35, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, could return to Manchester United in a recruitment role. (Telegraph)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is a "big problem" at Manchester United, says former midfielder Roy Keane. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have set a date for potential new signing Gabriel Martinelli, 17, to make his debut after agreeing a deal with Ituano to sign the Brazilian forward. (Yahoo Brasil via Metro)

Manchester City are considering making an offer for Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder Florentino Luis. (Guardian)