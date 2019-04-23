Football gossip: Felix, Zaha, Sane, Trippier, Gattuso, Mahrez, Hudson-Odoi, Coutinho, Richarlison

Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix tops a transfer shortlist issued by Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, to his club. Two of the Portugal forward's former Real Madrid team-mates - Spain midfielder Isco, 27, and France defender Raphael Varane, 25 - also feature. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mirror)

Alternatively, Ronaldo has approved a £100m bid by the Serie A champions for his compatriot Felix, who has a buy-out clause of 120m euros. (A Bola, via Metro)

Crystal Palace will have to lower their £75m asking price for 26-year-old Wilfried Zaha if the Ivory Coast forward is to get a move to a Champions League club. Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested but want a better deal. (Star)

Manchester City are concerned Germany winger Leroy Sane, 23, is considering a move away from the club as contract talks continue to stall. (Metro)

Manchester United have identified Tottenham's England right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, as an alternative target should they fail to sign his compatriot Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, from Crystal Palace. (Mirror)

Alternatively, United believe Paris St-Germain's 27-year-old Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier offers an easier and more affordable alternative to Trippier or Wan-Bissaka. (Independent)

Liverpool will demand 40m euros for 23-year-old Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic amid interest from Spanish side Atletico Madrid. (ESPN)

Newcastle are considering AC Milan's Italian manager Gennaro Gattuso, 41, as a replacement for their 59-year-old Spanish boss Rafael Benitez if he decides to leave at the end of the season. (Gazzetta - in Italian)

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez is threatening to leave the club and the Algeria winger, 28, has openly complained about his lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola. (Mail)

Chelsea will offer 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi a new contract as the England winger's season-ending injury looks set to end interest from German side Bayern Munich. (Telegraph)

The future of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, hinges on whether Fifa decides to delay Chelsea's transfer ban, with Manchester United also keen on the Brazil playmaker. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid's 29-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak tops Manchester United's list of replacements for David de Gea as doubt over the 28-year-old Spain keeper's future at Old Trafford continues. (Metro)

AC Milan are interested in signing Everton's 21-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison, however the Serie A side must secure Champions League football and meet the Premier League club's 75m euro evaluation. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are being linked with a move for 17-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli. The winger, currently at Ituano, is believed to be finalising his European passport. (UOL Esporte, via Evening Standard)

However, Arsenal manager Unai Emery faces a tough summer transfer window due to concerns surrounding the club's wage bill. (Mirror)

Roma's Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, 33, will turn down West Ham this summer with the intention of instead pushing through a move to Inter Milan. (Calciomercato)

Stoke City are demanding £30m for 26-year-old English goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is a target for Premier League clubs Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. (Mail)

Ajax will offer their 49-year-old Dutch manager Erik ten Hag a new lucrative long-term deal to deter Premier League clubs from making an approach. (Telegraph)

Norwich City will be limited to a £20m transfer budget as they prepare for the Premier League this summer. (Mail)