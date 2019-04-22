World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 15-21 April

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Hiroshima, Japan, 21 April: Lara Lessmann, of Germany, competes in the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Cup on day three of the FISE Hiroshima at the former Hiroshima Municipal Stadium. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Yokohama, Japan, 21 April: Akira Sone, top, competes against Chie Sasaki in the third round of the All Japan Women's Judo Championship at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Adelaide, Australia, 21 April: Adelaide Crows' Eddie Betts - a legend of Australian rules football - is flanked by his two sons as he makes an emotional entrance to the Adelaide Oval for his 300th Australian Football League game. Betts kicked six goals as he inspired his side to a 119-46 win against Gold Coast Suns. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Carson, California, 20 April: Referee Thomas Taylor steps in the way to ensure America's Danny Garcia is unable to inflict further punishment on Mexico's Adrian Granados in their WBC Silver welterweight contest at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Foxborough, Massachusetts, 20 April: New England Revolution's Jalil Anibaba is a picture of frustration as he reacts to a foul called against him during a Major League Soccer match against New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Stawell, Australia, 20 April: Bree Masters (centre) wins her heat during the Stawell Gift - one of the oldest prize races in athletics. The event, which takes place on a grass track at Stawell Athletic Club's Central Park home in Victoria, 150 miles from Melbourne, has been running since 1878. (Photo by Luke Hemer/Getty Images)

Antrim, Northern Ireland, 19 April: Keith White and Paul Hughes get some air in their Ford Escort Mk1 during the third round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. (Photo by Graham Service/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Bursa, Turkey, 19 April: An adventurous spectator, left, gets the perfect view of the peloton during stage four of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hong Kong, 19 April: West Mo, left, is undeterred by torrential rain and a puddle-strewn pitch during his side Fogo's match against Hong Kong High Performance in the Hong Kong Lacrosse Open at Stanley Ho Sports Centre. (Photo by Lampson Yip Clicks Images/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 17 April: Adam Peaty puts in a typically powerful performance to win the men's 50m breaststroke during day two of the British Swimming Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

