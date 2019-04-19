Football gossip: Lukaku, Pogba, De Gea, Sane, Jesus, Danilo, Tagliafico

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Romelu Lukaku this summer, with the 25-year-old Belgium striker open to a move away from Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, and Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, 28, are using the uncertainty over whether Manchester United will qualify for next season's Champions League to demand huge pay rises to stay at Old Trafford. (Times)

German midfielder Leroy Sane, 23, and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, 22, are just two out of a possible eight players that have asked to leave Manchester City in the summer. (El Chiringuito, via Sun)

Inter Milan are in negotiations with Manchester City for Brazil international defender Danilo, 27. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico, 26, has rejected the offer of a new deal at Ajax but his representative, Ricardo Schlieper, has hinted that the Argentine defender favours a move to Italy. (Football London)

Real Madrid remain hopeful of signing Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar, 27. (Marca)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has indicated that French striker Olivier Giroud, 32, will not leave Chelsea this summer. (Telegraph)

Napoli are monitoring Tottenham and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 28. (Football Italia)

Arsenal and Everton are considering a £13m move for Fortuna Dusseldorf's Belgian forward Benito Raman, 24. (Bild, via Sun)

Southampton's Northern Irish midfielder Steven Davis, 34, on loan at Rangers, has begun talks with the Scottish club over a permanent summer transfer. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has described Pep Guardiola as the best in the business, despite Manchester City's Champions League elimination against Tottenham. (Marca)

Aston Villa's Ross McCormack, 32, will not be returning to Motherwell, the Scottish striker's loan club have confirmed. (Daily Record)

Unai Emery says he is capable of managing the demands for game time among his Arsenal players following speculation over French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 27. (Football London)