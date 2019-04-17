Football gossip: Salah, Giroud, De Ligt, Sancho, Pogba, Rashford

From the section

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 26, wants to leave the club and plans to hand in a transfer request. (As.com - in Spanish)

However, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has refuted the reports on social media. (Twitter)

Chelsea and France forward Olivier Giroud, 32, is set to reject a 12-month contract extension offer to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Mirror)

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is a target for Tottenham, with Spurs willing to pay the Netherlands player's £69m price tag. (Star)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have £250m to spend on transfer targets in the summer, including Borrussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19. (Mirror)

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is set to join Chelsea's Eden Hazard in moving to Real Madrid. (Sun)

And Reds striker Marcus Rashford, 21, is stalling on signing a contract extension at Old Trafford, with the England forward demanding £200,000 a week. (Mail)

Barcelona want to offer Brazilian winger Malcom, 22, in a swap deal for Rashford. (Mundo - in Spanish)

The Rock, Taylor Swift, Mo Salah... Mohamed Salah named one of world's 100 most influential people

Arsenal scouts have been watching Ajax's David Neres, 22, as they join Juventus in showing interest in the Brazil striker. (Mail)

Zenit St Petersburg want Chelsea's 24-year-old midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is at Stamford Bridge on loan from Real Madrid. (Sun)

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, 29, could leave St James' Park, with Bournemouth interested in the Scotland international. (Chronicle)

Both Everton and Arsenal want Fortuna Dusseldorf and Belgium striker Benito Raman, 24, for £15m (Sport Bild - via Sport Witness)

On-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 21, could return to his parent club rather than remaining at Aston Villa next season. (Football.London)